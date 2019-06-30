Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Director Purchases $20,640.00 in Stock

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Director Dale H. Schenian bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $20,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPHC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16. Canterbury Park Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park in the first quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.