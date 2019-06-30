Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CU. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.13.

TSE CU opened at C$36.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.58.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director P. Derek Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$36,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,505.58. Also, Director Steven R. Piepgrass sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.46, for a total value of C$25,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,875.18.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

