Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CU. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.13.
TSE CU opened at C$36.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.12 and a twelve month high of C$38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.58.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director P. Derek Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$36,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,505.58. Also, Director Steven R. Piepgrass sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.46, for a total value of C$25,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,875.18.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
See Also: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.