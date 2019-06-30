Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,855 ($24.24). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,905 ($24.89).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,862 ($24.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,794.74. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79.

In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 24,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, for a total transaction of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

