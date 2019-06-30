BTIG Research Cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $35.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 245,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 95,727 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

