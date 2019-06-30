Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $40.83

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. 1,267,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

