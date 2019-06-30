Brokerages Set Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Target Price at $6.90

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEDU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tarena International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Tarena International stock remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 19,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,254. Tarena International has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEDU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarena International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

