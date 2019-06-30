Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.42 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $153.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.68 million and the lowest is $127.65 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $166.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $558.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.67 million to $598.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $558.85 million, with estimates ranging from $521.54 million to $589.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,129. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

