Brokerages Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

IRTC traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 514,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,130. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $293,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 194,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 415,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 179,878 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $286,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.