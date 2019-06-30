Brokerages Expect Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Restaurant’s earnings. Diversified Restaurant posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Restaurant will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diversified Restaurant.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAUC remained flat at $$0.74 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85. Diversified Restaurant has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Restaurant during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Marcato Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diversified Restaurant by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 980,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 751,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Restaurant (SAUC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.