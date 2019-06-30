Brokerages Anticipate Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 3,374,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,835. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Vector Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

