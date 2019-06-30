Brent Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $41,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $20,340.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $42,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $20,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $61,710.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $45,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRMD. BidaskClub lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

