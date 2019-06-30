Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Bonavista Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Bonavista Energy stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bonavista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

