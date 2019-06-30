Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,069,500 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 5,639,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.01. 4,707,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,539. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.40.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

