BMO Capital Markets Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$33.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIF. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$32.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.55. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$21.67 and a 52 week high of C$32.76.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total value of C$59,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,000,774.17.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.