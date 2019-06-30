Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Major Shareholder Sells $334,427.40 in Stock

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 327,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $334,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN BPMX opened at $0.60 on Friday. Biopharmx Corp has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $6.75.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12).

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Biopharmx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biopharmx stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) by 1,256.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 509,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Biopharmx worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

