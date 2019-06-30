Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($5.00) Per Share

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.57). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2020 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Svb Leerink increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $43.79 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $712,425. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

