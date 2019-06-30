BidaskClub Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of -0.10. United Fire Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $61.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. United Fire Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $332.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In related news, VP David E. Conner sold 30,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,654.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $107,146.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,938.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,213 shares of company stock worth $1,544,641. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,553,000 after acquiring an additional 554,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,833,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 491,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

