BidaskClub Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBK. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.80.

TBK opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Dobrient acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,750.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $43,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,228 shares of company stock worth $270,043. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

