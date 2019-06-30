BidaskClub Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSWI stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. CSW Industrials’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $287,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,147.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 95,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 113,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

