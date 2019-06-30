BidaskClub Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $191.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $187.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $251.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.09.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luca Benatti bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,562 shares of company stock valued at $427,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

