BidaskClub Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. FIG Partners cut shares of CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 24,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $522,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 4,660 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $101,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,660 shares of company stock worth $3,228,758. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CVB Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 146,887 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.