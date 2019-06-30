BidaskClub Downgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,680,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 675.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 188,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

