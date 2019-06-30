BidaskClub Downgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.73.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,120,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.41, for a total transaction of $4,352,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Align Technology by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.