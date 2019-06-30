Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $107.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.39. 794,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

