Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Premier Oil (LON:PMO)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the oil producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PMO. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 146.88 ($1.92).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

LON PMO opened at GBX 76.90 ($1.00) on Thursday. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.