Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $102.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

