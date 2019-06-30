Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €89.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAYN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.50 ($94.77).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €60.94 ($70.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.92. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

