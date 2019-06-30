Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €60.00 ($69.77) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.55 ($87.85).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €63.92 ($74.33) on Friday. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a twelve month high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.