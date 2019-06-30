Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Board Approves Share Repurchase Plan

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,235,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,651.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.