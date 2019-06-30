Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,216 ($28.96) to GBX 2,356 ($30.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,180 ($28.49) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

BGEO stock opened at GBX 1,498 ($19.57) on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,299.60 ($16.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957 ($25.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,633.92.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

