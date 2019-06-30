Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. 225,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,966. The stock has a market cap of $193.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 2,907 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,795 shares in the company, valued at $104,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 2,500 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,613 shares of company stock worth $133,068. 5.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 495,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 379,737 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

