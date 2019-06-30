Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander Brasil in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

