AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,409,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 22,041,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,363,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,010. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 70.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth acquired 4,347,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $4,956,522.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 138,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,270 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

