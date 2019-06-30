AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 14,363,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.26.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth purchased 4,347,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,956,522.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 138,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 110,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.