AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,037.63.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,099.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,060.75. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $662.17 and a 52 week high of $1,135.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 62.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Finestone sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,052.92, for a total value of $9,897,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,528.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,157 shares of company stock valued at $35,552,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.