Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.53 Million

Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $330.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the highest is $331.80 million. Atlassian posted sales of $243.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 38.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 329.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,869.14, a PEG ratio of 207.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Atlassian has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $137.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.60.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

