Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

APVO stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.33% and a negative net margin of 199.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin L. White purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,603 shares in the company, valued at $258,370.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 196,667 shares of company stock valued at $161,200. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 236,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

