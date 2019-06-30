Applegreen (LON:APGN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Applegreen (LON:APGN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of APGN opened at GBX 481 ($6.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.94. The stock has a market cap of $580.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 462.76. Applegreen has a twelve month low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 598.80 ($7.82).

About Applegreen

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

