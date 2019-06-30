AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $21.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.76.

Shares of AU opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,351.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 93,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

