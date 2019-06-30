Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,340 ($30.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Anglo American to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,122.67 ($27.74).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,244.50 ($29.33) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13). The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,008.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 4,650 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Also, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,598 shares of company stock worth $12,037,078 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

