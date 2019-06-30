Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Target Price at $68.75

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.75.

TIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$62.07. 179,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$51.02 and a 52-week high of C$70.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$699.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$732.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

In related news, Director Randall Casson sold 17,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total value of C$1,075,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,290,000.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

