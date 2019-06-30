Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $45.80

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE POR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 994,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.04. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,567,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,765,000 after purchasing an additional 137,218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 166,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 328,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

