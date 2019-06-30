Analysts Expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.86 Million

Brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $354.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.13 million and the lowest is $324.63 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $288.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,306,975 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,828. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.40. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

