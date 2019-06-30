Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $203.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.30 million and the lowest is $198.54 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $220.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $842.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.10 million to $850.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $873.64 million, with estimates ranging from $859.97 million to $887.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 7,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $558,753.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,996.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,315 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $13,420,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $5,452,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 553,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 138,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $2,465,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $31.55. 1,064,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,921. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

