Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 113.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $305,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.77. 4,198,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

