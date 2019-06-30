Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $43.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.08 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $39.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $176.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $177.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $189.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.30 million to $193.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 463,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $711.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.6% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 70,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.