Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.03). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

In related news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $42,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

