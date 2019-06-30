Analysts Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will report $3.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 million. Harvest Capital Credit posted sales of $4.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year sales of $14.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $15.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.47 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $21.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harvest Capital Credit.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

HCAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 20,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.69. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 201.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.