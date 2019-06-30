Analysts Expect Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will post $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Estee Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $14.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $14.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.82.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $184.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319 in the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

