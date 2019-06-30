Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce $248.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.00 million and the highest is $248.50 million. Cree reported sales of $409.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.73 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.16.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $120,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,110.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,279 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Cree by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 308,607 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cree by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,960 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,574,000 after acquiring an additional 104,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cree by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,476 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,802,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28. Cree has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.53, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

